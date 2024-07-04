Yammy Bear and Family hold fundraiser for Youngtimers Barbecue Picnic

Yammy Bear

(ABC 6 News) — Yammy Bear and Family held a fundraiser at the Stewartville Pizza Ranch on Wednesday, July 3, to raise money for the third annual Youngtimers Barbecue Picnic.

In April, Charles Jackson, who is better known by many in the community as Yammy Bear, was attacked and left with a traumatic brain injury that he is still recovering from.

His wife, CarolAnn Jackson said that he is doing better, but his road to recovery is only just beginning.

Since the attack, CarolAnn Jackson said the community that her and her husband built with Yammy Bear and Family has rallied around her family.

“Never in our wildest dreams when we were building these friendships did we imagine that we would need their help,” CarolAnn Jackson said. “When we’ve served or been there or supported other people. It’s been such a shocking experience to have it reciprocated.”

Yammy Bear was not able to make it to the Fundraiser on Wednesday, but his community helped spread his mission of spreading love and positivity, even in his absence.

“This is a part of his heart, and when you care about something and it’s a part of you, you can’t just let it die,” Keith Lee, friend of Charles Jackson, said.

If you would like to support Yammy Bear and Family, you can donate to the GoFundMe for Charles Jackson’s recovery, or reach out to the organization to donate to the Youngtimers Barbecue Picnic, which is happening on August 10.