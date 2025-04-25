X sues Minnesota over A.I. law

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, is suing Minnesota over a state law that bans using artificial intelligence-generated deep fakes to influence elections.

The law allows the state to hold companies liable for not pulling A.I. generated political content.

The lawsuit names Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison as the primary defendant. At least 22 other states have enacted similar laws.