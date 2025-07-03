Wykoff Gateway Cafe rebuilds after April fire

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a story of new beginnings for the Wykoff Gateway Cafe after it burned to the ground back in April.

While demolition was slow and heartbreaking, eight full dumpsters later, the floor, walls, and ceiling are already breathing new life.

The Gateway Cafe is almost ready to reopen with a new bright and cheery bistro look. It will have touches from the old cafe, opened in 1955, plus features of the community’s history and new technology.

And people in the community cannot wait to come through the Gateway Cafe’s doors again.

“Every day someone comes through the door now excited about ‘when are you going to open?’ and that kind of thing and that’s what it’s all about. People that would walk in that were crying are now walking in and smiling, and I’m one of those people,” said co-owner Jennie Moreland.

Moreland is thankful for the entire community who has lent a hand during the difficult rebuild.

The goal is for the Gateway Cafe to reopen for business in September.