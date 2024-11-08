Wrong-way driver causes fatal I-35 crash Thursday night

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(KCCI) — Authorities say a wrong-way driver caused a crash that involved multiple vehicles on Interstate 35 during Thursday evening’s commute.

Paul Jacques, 91, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-35 between the east mixmaster and SE Corporate Woods Drive in Ankeny around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol.

Jacques’ Cheverolet Impala struck a Toyota Highlander, which then collided with a Toyota Sequoia. A fourth vehicle, a Saturn Vue, also crashed when its driver took evasive maneuvers to avoid Jacques’ vehicle before the collision.

Jacques was killed in the crash. The driver of the Highlander was injured and transported to a Des Moines hospital. Two others were injured and in serious condition, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the latest data from the Iowa Department of Transportation, 298 people have died so far this year on Iowa roads. That number is 15 fewer than at the same point in 2023. Over the last five years, an average of 350 people have been killed in statewide crashes annually.