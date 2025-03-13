WPD reports body found on Gilmore Avenue

(ABC 6 News) – Winona police said March 12 that they located a dead body on Gilmore Avenue near Junction Street.

At about 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, emergency services responded to the report of a man lying on the ground, not breathing.

Winona police said life-saving measures were attempted, but the 86-year-old man was pronounced deceased at 7:40.

WPD confirmed the man’s identity, but will withhold it from the public until all of his family is notified.

There is no sign of criminal activity, and no threat to the public.