Workers at the Cedar Rapids milling plant go on strike

(ABC 6 News) — Cargill corn workers at the Cedar Rapids milling plant went on strike on Wednesday following a failed meeting Tuesday night between Teamsters Local 238 and Cargill.

This comes after their collective bargaining agreement expired Monday night.

Union members say they are asking for competitive wages to keep pace with the cost of living, and until they get what they are asking for, they are picketing at the plant until further notice.