(ABC 6 News) – Overlay work on Olmsted County Roads 114 and 118 starting next Wednesday, June 11, will cause some delays for motorists.

Crews will be milling, repaving, and installing new pavement markings on both roads. The work is expected to wrap up by July 3, weather permitting.

Traffic will be maintained during this time and will be controlled using flagging operations. Motorists should expect delays and seek alternative routes.