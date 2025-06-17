Women’s Shelter offers support following deadly shooting in rural Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Just under a week ago, police responded to a domestic disturbance call in Albert Lea. When they arrived, they found 66-year-old Brenda Krause shot dead inside her home.

Her son, Nathaniel Bailey, is the accused shooter and had a history of substance abuse and violent encounters with women. Bailey was shot and killed by police outside the home.

Bailey had at least three orders of protection against him from several women, including his own mother. It’s a pattern of violence that experts say is more common than you may think.

“You know, people love their partner, they love their children, they love their family members, and people I think are inherently hopeful, and they hope that now you know things have changed. They’ve gone to treatment, they’ve gone to counseling, they’ve done the things that need to happen, and now let’s give this another opportunity,” said Jeannie Thompson of the Women’s Shelter and Support Center.

Staying in an abusive relationship is dangerous but actually leaving one can be even more so.

“Oftentimes you’re leaving your whole life behind, you lose your housing, you lose your job, your childcare, you know, just to find housing in Rochester area you’re looking at thousands of dollars,” Thompson said.

Experts say any relationship can be domestically violent, even if it isn’t romantic.

For those who need help, you can call the Women’s Shelter’s 24-hour crisis line at 507-285-1010.