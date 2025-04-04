Women in leadership roles meet with students for Women’s Day

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Dozens of women in leadership roles came together to meet with students for an annual Women’s Day.

The Visitation School in Mendota Heights hosted almost 30 women for the Poised to Lead event.

Organizers say it allows students to step outside the normal curriculum and gain insight into community involvement and women’s issues.

This year’s key speaker was four-time Team USA Paralympian Mallory Weggeman.

I think what girls are able to see is possibilities that they wouldn’t otherwise imagine. So again, it’s important that young women see examples in front of them of women who have forged paths so that they know what is possible,” Weggeman said.

Organizers say the goal of the annual event is to highlight different types and ways women are leaders.