Woman’s body found in Rochester identified as Alice Dobmeier

(ABC 6 News) – The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found Friday to be missing woman Alice Dobmeier.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed there were no signs of trauma.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

RPD found no indication of foul play during their investigation.

Dobmeier was last seen on March 3 and reported missing on March 6.

