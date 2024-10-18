Woman with ALS uses AI to get her voice back

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A woman who lost the ability to speak due to a devastating neurological disorder has now been given her voice back thanks to AI.

Mother of three, April Kerner, was diagnosed with ALS in 2023, but now, she is able to communicate again using her own voice.

April types what she wants to say with her eyes, and the program generates a voice based on recordings taken from when she was able to speak.

April says the best part is reading her kids bedtime stories; a true gift to three children who thought they would never hear their mother’s voice again.