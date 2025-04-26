Woman who drove into Rochester city building faces assault charges in separate case

(ABC 6 News) — Megan Swanstrom, the woman who drove into a Rochester city building earlier this month, is now facing assault charges in a separate case.

According to court documents, Swanstrom faces charges of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault- intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another.

Court documents state that around 10 p.m. on April 23, Rochester Police Department spoke with an adult male who reported an incident between Swanstrom and himself.

At around midnight of April 22-23, Swanstrom was walking around their Rochester home talking to herself and confronted the victim. He tried to talk to Swanstrom, but she allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed two steak knives, and held them to each side of his neck.

The victim allegedly grabbed Swanstrom’s wrists to push the knives away, and his thumb was cut in the process. Swanstrom allegedly looked at the victim and, according to the criminal complaint, said she was “probably legally allowed to do this.”

The victim thought Swanstrom would go through with cutting him, and after he pushed her away, Swanstrom allegedly kneed him in the groin, at which point the victim left the home through the back door.

The victim reported to police that Swanstrom had used methamphetamine and DMT in the past, but she had only drank wine that night.

Officers went to the home and observed blood droplets on the driveway and back deck. Swanstrom was placed under arrest at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 24.

If convicted, Swanstrom could face up to seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine, or both.

Swanstrom was in court on Friday. Her next court date has not been set.