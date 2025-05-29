Woman threatened by homeless man with a gun, according to OCSO

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was assaulted in Marion Township, and the suspect is still on the loose.

OCSO says deputies responded to an assault call on Monday morning around 8 a.m. in along 54th Street SE. A woman stated 43-year-old Daniel Hill, a person experiencing homelessness, threatened her with a handgun. She said Hill also allegedly tried to run her over in a truck that was reported stolen from Chatfield.

Deputies later located the truck near the same area, but were unable to find Hill. He currently has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including felony level.

The case has been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office for 2nd Degree Assault, Threats of Violence, and Possession of Stolen Property.