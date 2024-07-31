Woman killed in north Des Moines crash Wednesday morning

(WOI) – Officials are responding to a car vs. pedestrian accident in north Des Moines Wednesday morning that killed a woman, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on X.

The crash took place on NW 2nd Street in Des Moines at around 5:30 a.m. A driver allegedly struck a woman in an intersection. The woman was dead once officers reached the scene.

Authorities believe the stormy weather and dimly lit road likely led to the accident. Officials also note the driver has cooperated with the investigation so far.

The road will be closed in both directions between NW 43rd Avenue and NW 44th Avenue, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.