Woman dead, suspect in custody after more than 3-hour standoff in Red Wing

(KSTP) — Officials say a woman was found dead inside a home where police negotiated with an armed man for hours Sunday night in Red Wing.

According to the Red Wing Police Department, officers initially responded to reports of a suicidal man with a handgun on the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue.

One neighbor who talked with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS said the situation began around 5 p.m. and ended when police took the suspect into custody about three and a half hours later.

After the man surrendered to police, officers searched the home and found a deceased woman inside. The circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Police ask the public to stay away from the area while investigators collect evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.