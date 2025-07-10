Woman convicted of assaulting toddler with pizza cutter faces new assault charge after allegedly attacking another detainee in jail

(ABC 6 News) — Back in June, Andrianna Newburn, 27, was convicted of assaulting a toddler with a pizza cutter during an incident that took place in June 2024.

Now, Newburn faces a new assault charge after allegedly attacking another inmate while in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

According to court documents, the incident took place on July 2 around 7:33 a.m. The documents state Newburn got into an argument with another detainee, which a detention deputy heard.

The deputy instructed both Newburn and the victim to return to their cells, and Newburn allegedly approached the victim and hit her in the face with a tablet.

Several detention deputies responded and saw the victim bleeding from her nose.

According to the documents, the victim stated she and Newburn were arguing over breakfast, and Newburn would not drop it before hitting her in the head.

The victim was evaluated by medical staff and was transported to the hospital where she was diagnosied with a nondisplaced fracture of her nasal bone.

Newburn was charged with 3rd-degree assault, and her first court appearance for this case is scheduled for April 23, 2026.

Newburn’s sentencing for her other assault case is scheduled for August 18, 2025.