Woman charged with shoplifting spree in Rochester makes first court appearance

(ABC 6 News) – A Maplewood woman accused of shoplifting from five different Rochester businesses made her first court appearance on Thursday.

According to court documents, Charletta Laveda Docks and Kashana Ana-Darelle Jackson were charged with stealing about $5.361.37 worth of merchandise from five Rochester businesses on June 29th, 2024.

A manager at one of those businesses told police they saw the two Docks and Jackson walk into the store with a bag that appeared empty. They stated the bag did not look empty when the two left without paying, and that it appeared they were using a magnet to remove security tags.

The two reportedly left in a black Ford Bronco, and police later tracked it down to a hotel near the business the pair allegedly stole from. With help from hotel staff, police found the room where the two women were staying at. Docks eventually exited the room after the police announced their presence, and Jackson was found hiding in the closet.

Docks now faces two felony charges of theft and possession of shoplifting gear. She made her first appearance on Thursday, February 20th, and her next appearance will be on March 26th.