Woman booked and released after Viola Road culvert crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 22-year-old Rochester woman was booked and released after a possible DWI crash at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the OCSO.

Capt. Tim Parkin said deputies responded to the 5700 block of Viola Road NE and found a vehicle on its side, with the driver buckled into her seat.

After responders and passers-by helped extricate the woman, Parkin said deputies noted a strong alcohol scent and an empty vodka bottle in the car.

The woman was taken to St. Marys hospital for medical evaluation, and a blood sample was drawn and sent for testing at the same time, Parkin said.

People in the area alleged that the woman had driven in and out of ditches as she traveled eastbound on Viola Road, deputies reported, until she hit a church’s culvert and flipped.

The woman was booked into the Adult Detention Center, then released pending the results of the blood test, Parkin said.