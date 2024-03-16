Woman’s body found in Rochester, police say no indication of foul play

(ABC 6 News) – A search for Alice Dobmeier has lead to Rochester investigators finding a woman’s body on March 15.

According to Rochester Police and Fire Department, the body was found by a retention pond off of 25 Street Southeast near Broadway Avenue South.

According to police, investigators found items belonging to Dobmeier, who went missing on March 6.

However, Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the identity of the body.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin stated, “This is not the outcome any of us wanted. We extend our sincere condolences to Ms. Dobmeier’s family and friends.”

Based on early investigation and evidence gathered at the investigation, police say “there is no indication of foul play.” Officials say there were no immediate signs of trauma on the body.