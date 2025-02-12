Woman accused of cutting toddler with pizza cutter appears in court ahead of trial

(ABC 6 News) – Andrianna Newburn, 26, appeared in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing on assault charges for an alleged attack on a toddler from last year.

Prosecutors in court Tuesday said the trial, originally set for February 18, would likely only take three to four days.

However, the judge said other cases may take priority and push the trial back.

In June of 2024, Newburn worked at the Rochester Kindercare Learning Center, where she got into an argument with a coworker, according to court documents.

They go on to say, she then began making threats with a pizza cutter, eventually using it on the co-workers young daughter.

The girl, who was under the age of 2, received cuts to her leg and face but she did survive.

Newburn was arrested and charged with 2nd- and 5th-degree assault, which she had planned to plead guilty to.

However, at her plea hearing in July, Newburn changed her account of what happened and the case was set for trial.