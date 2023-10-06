Woman accused of assault transported to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – A woman accused of attacking people with a pop can and fire extinguisher was allegedly under the influence of drugs, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1,000 block of Mayowood Road SW at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday for an assault call.

A woman living in the apartment building told police she’d had an odd conversation with 47-year-old Sarah Wever, who also lives in the complex, wherein Wever allegedly told the woman to “get out” as she walked toward her apartment.

The woman turned away from Wever to enter her unit, and told police Wever threw a can of pop at her back, hitting her.

Police claim Wever then took a fire extinguisher from the building outside, where she approached a man smoking, said unintelligible things to him about her being part of the government, then allegedly sprayed and chased him with the extinguisher.

The man told police she dropped the extinguisher and took out a large hunting knife, but did not threaten him with it, Moilanen said.

Wever was taken to the hospital, where she allegedly told them she had used methamphetamine, marijuana, and alcohol.

Moilanen said Wever faces recommended 5th-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges.

She had not been booked into the Adult Detention Center Friday morning.