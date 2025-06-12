Witness to chase that led to deadly shooting in Albert Lea speaks out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – As the BCA continues to investigate the domestic disturbance turned deadly shooting in Albert Lea, one witness talks about what she saw.

It happened on Tuesday night in a rural area of town, when the male suspect in a domestic disturbance lead law enforcement on a chase to Mower County and back. He was shot and killed by deputies, and a woman was found deceased at the residence.

Related Story: Domestic disturbance ends in deadly shooting in rural Albert Lea

Stacia Schnoor was with friends when the suspect’s car flew past. Next came the sound of police sirens and the sight of the cars flying past, before she says gunshots rang out a few minutes later.

It was a call that started with a report of a domestic disturbance, and for Schnoor, it hit close to home. Schnoor says she lost her daughter, Sabrina Schnoor, to an alleged domestic violence innocent.

When speaking with ABC 6 News, Schnoor said the incident “immediately brings you back to what happened to my child and the situation that I went through, and how many other people have gone through,” adding that “it’s very triggering.”

The names of the male suspect and deceased woman have not been released by the BCA yet but are expected in the coming days.

ABC 6 News will continue to update you with the latest developments in this story as they come in.