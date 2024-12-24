With warmer temps, OCSO reminds residents to avoid thin ice

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to avoid thin ice as we are experiencing some warmer temperatures this holiday season.

A Facebook post from OCSO specifically is reminding people to avoid Lake Zumbro and other areas where melting may have occurred over the past few days. According to OCSO, Lake Zumbro residents are warning of unsafe ice conditions. People have fallen into the ice, but they have all made it out safely.

Remember these guidelines for ice safety:

0-3 inches: Ice is unsafe; stay completely off

4 inches: One person with personal gear

5 inches: Small group spread out

6 inches: Snowmobile or ATV*

9 inches: Small automobile

12 inches: Pickup truck or SUV*

*: Not recommended, but if you must, proceed at your own risk

OCSO is also reminding people to remember that water on top of ice is melted ice, which is unsafe.