Wisconsin woman to ride Harley to all 852 Kwik Trip, Kwik Star stores

(ABC 6 News) – A Ripon, Wisc. woman plans to ride her Harley Davidson motorcycle to every Kwik Trip and Kwik Star retail store.

Whit Meza, hit the road on Sunday, May 7 and plans to ride roughly 14 hours and stop at an average of 77 stores every day, for 11 days straight.

“I don’t know if I have a method to my madness” explains Meza. “I live in central Wisconsin, so I’m kind of doing a loop back around. And most of my hometown area is on the east side of Wisconsin. Those are what I’m familiar with and comfortable with. I know each of those spots. So, I’m thinking this is a good start.”

Meza started her trip at store #778 in Ripon. If all goes as planned, she will make her final stop at store #1209 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisc. on Wednesday, May 17.

Meza says she has two passions: endurance motorcycle riding and Kwik Trip. She decided to combine her passion for the ultimate 7,300-mile ride. When she shared her plan with her husband, Meza says he told her to go for it. “He kind of thought about it for a second and was like, okay that makes sense. Go ahead. You got this,” says Meza.

Meza is documenting her journey by taking pictures of her sales receipt at every stop. She also plans to purchase all her meals and snacks at a Kwik Trip store.

There are 852 Kwik Trip/Kwik Star locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois.