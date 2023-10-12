Wisconsin man killed in I-90 crash with semi truck

(ABC 6 News) – A Wisconsin man died in a Winona County crash with a semi truck Wednesday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

According to the crash report, 87-year-old Donald Joseph Suchla of Arcadia, Wisconsin was driving eastbound on I-90 in Dresbach Township, when his vehicle collided with a westbound semi driven by 67-year-old Mark Peter Crom of Albert Lea at about 7:50 p.m.

The MSP report does not indicate in which lane the collision occurred.

Suchla was killed in the crash, while Crom did not suffer injuries, according to the MSP crash report.

According to the crash report, alcohol was not a factor in the incident.