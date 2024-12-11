Winter weather home preparation tips

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As winter continues to settle into our area, it might be time to take a second look around your home to avoid having to make what could be a costly insurance claim.

Always make sure any exterior pipes are drained to avoid freezing, cracking, and eventually flooding.

Next, make sure all gutters are clear to prevent any ice from getting stuck, refreezing, and causing leaks.

Finally, check tree branches that hang over your house as branches could fall if they are covered in snow or ice or in a heavy wind.

If you do end up needing to file a claim, be sure to document any damage. Take pictures and save receipts if you pay for any repairs. Those receipts can be included as part of your claim.