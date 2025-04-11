Winona State University grad gets visa revoked

(ABC 6 News) – Winona State University says that one of its international graduate students has had their visa revoked by federal authorities.

The university has notified the student of the change in their status, and is working with any current students who have questions or concerns.

WSU officials noticed it during a routine review of Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) records. The grad is currently on Optional Practical Training (OPT).

OPT is a work authorization allowing international students to gain practical experience in their field of study in the U.S. It usually lasts about 1-3 years depending on the field of study. More information can be found on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website.