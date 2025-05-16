Winona Police investigating potential swatting call

(ABC 6 News) — Winona Police Deputy Chief Jay Rasmussen confirmed to ABC 6 News that the police department is investigating a potential swatting call.

Deputy Chief Rasmussen said the Winona Police Department responded to a call on N Belleview Street reporting a shooting, but WPD confirmed that there was no shooting at the location.

WPD believes the incident was a swatting call in which a subject reports an alarming crime with the intent of escalating a law enforcement response.

WPD has not identified the caller at this time and says it received two calls to the same apartment building in 24 hours.

The investigation remains active.