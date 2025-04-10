Winona PD officers honored for work during Madeline Kingsbury case

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday night, several members of the Winona Police Department were honored by the MN Chiefs of Police Association.

The officers received Distinguished Service Awards for their dedication during the Madeline Kingsbury case. The ceremony took place at the Rochester Civic Center.

Those receiving the awards included Investigator Andy Mohan, Inv. Angie Evans, Inv Anita Sobotta, Inv. Derek Lanning, Evidence Manager Allan Johnson, and Sgt. Adam Brommerich.

Additionally, Chief Tom Williams was recognized with a Distinguished Service Award for his resilient leadership of the department throughout the investigation.