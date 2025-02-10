Winona man sentenced to 27 years for online sextortion scheme

(ABC 6 News) – A Winona man was sentenced on Monday for an online sextortion scheme that targeted 60 young girls across the country and abroad.

Valentin Silva Quintana, 31, will spend 324 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release.

According to court documents, from April 2022 to June 2023, Quintana used social media apps to threaten, sexually manipulate, and exploit over 60 girls between the ages of 9 and 12 years old.

Quintana pleaded guilty in June last year to one count of production of child pornography, one county of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.