Winona man missing in Yellowstone

(ABC 6 News) — A Winona man has gone missing in Yellowstone National Park, leading to a search and rescue effort that remains underway.

22-year-old Austin King works as a concession employee in the park and was on a seven-day backcountry trip to summit Eagle Peak, but he never showed up to his pickup boat on Friday.

Friends and family haven’t spoken to King since last Thursday when he described messy conditions including rain, fog, sleet, hail, and wind.

On Monday, more than 20 ground searchers, two helicopters, and a dog team searched near Eagle Peak.