Winona man arrested for narcotics possession; sheriff’s office seizes over 6 pounds of meth

(ABC 6 News) — A Winona man has been arrested for possession of narcotics and possession of dangerous weapons.

Justin John Dionysius, 38, was arrested and charged with 1st, 3rd, and 5th degree possession of narcotics, possession of dangerous weapons, and ammunition charges.

According to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:04 a.m. on Thursday, WCSO, Winona Police Department, and Southeastern Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant in the 600 block of E 2nd Street in Winona relating to an ongoing investigation into drug activity at the location.

During the execution of the search warrant, the following items were located and seized: