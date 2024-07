(ABC 6 News) – A hiker was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon after falling from the rock at Sugar Loaf Park in Winona.

According to the Winona Fire Department’s Facebook page, they were dispatched to the scene at 2:42 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to locate and treat the injured hiker. Once located, they brought the hiker down to an awaiting ambulance.

The hiker was transported to Winona Health with serious injuries.