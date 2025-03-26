Winona Fire Department responds to smoke filling a church

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday at around 10:58 a.m., Winona Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church because of smoke filling the building.

Upon arrival, firefighters found light smoke throughout the building.

The cause of the smoke was determined to be a motor blower for the church’s organ. Building maintenance staff cut power and isolated the unit.

The church suffered no physical damage as a result, and WFD ventilated the building. No injuries were reported at the scene.

Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Winona County Emergency Management and the City of Winona Public Works assisted at the scene.