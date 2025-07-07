Winona Fire Department puts out industrial fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Winona Fire Department responded to a fire at Core Molding Technologies/CPI in the early morning hours on Monday, July 7.

Crews were dispatched to the building at 1700 Wilkie Drive at around 12:59 a.m. The fire was mostly contained to the building’s roof and ductwork.

Thankfully, on injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Goodview Fire and Rescue, Winona Police Department, and Winona Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.