Winona crash leaves e-biker dead on Monday

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday at around 8 p.m., Winona Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash at 6th Street and Liberty Street involving a motor vehicle and bicyclist.

Officers determined that a 67-year-old man riding an e-bike was eastbound on 6th Street when he was struck by a vehicle turning onto Liberty Street.

Officers found the cyclist lying face down and unconscious when they arrived, and they immediately began life-saving efforts, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD found no evidence of alcohol or controlled substance abuse, and the driver said that the sun was in his eyes when he made the turn.

The cyclist was identified as 67-year-old Michael John Ryan of Winona.