Winona County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of attempted burglaries in the area

(ABC 6 News) — The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of recent suspicious activity involving attempted burglaries.

According to WCSO, the suspect in these attempted burglaries will drive to a person’s home, often in rural areas, and knock on the door.

If someone answers, the suspect will make an excuse as to why he was at the home. If no one answers, he will enter and steal items.

WCSO says incidents have occurred in the counties of Winona, Wabasha, Fillmore and Houston, but no recent events of the person actually entering the home are known at this time.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a maroon Jaguar with Minnesota license plates. Another vehicle is described as a light blue Chrysler Town and Country.

WCSO says suspect is a black male 69 years old, 215 pounds, 5’10″ with brown eyes and black hair. The suspect is known to area law enforcement for having this M.O. but is not currently wanted nor has he been charged with any recent crimes related to this activity.

If anyone has had a recent experience as described, report it to your local law enforcement.