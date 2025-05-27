Winona County Sheriff’s Office searching for drive-by shooting suspect in Rollingstone

(ABC 6 News) — The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to WCSO, it responded to the 100 block of Main Street in Rollingstone at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night for a report of a house that was shot at by a passing vehicle.

WCSO’s investigation revealed that two houses in the block had been struck by gunfire, and another house in the 23000 block Speltz’s Drive had also been struck by gunfire.

No one was injured at any of the locations.

WCSO says a darker colored SUV crossover-type vehicle is being sought in possible connection to the drive-by shooting.

WCSO is looking for information about this incident, and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person or persons involved in this incident.

If you have information, contact the Winona County Sheriff’s Office at 507-457-6368, or a person can submit a tip via Crime Stoppers at https://winonaareacrimestoppers.com/provide-a-tip/