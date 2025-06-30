Winona County Sheriff’s Office praises Massachusetts travelers for helping driver whose car fell into the Mississippi River

(ABC 6 News) — The Winona County Sheriff’s Officer praised two travelers from Massachusetts who helped a driver escape his car after he lost control and fell into the Mississippi River.

According to WCSO, the two Massachusetts natives, Brittany and Dustin, were traveling across the country in their camper on Monday when they parked near the Dresbach rest area off I-90.

While there, they saw a driver lose control of his car when he went down a steep embankment and into the Mississippi River. WCSO says a medical emergency caused the driver to lose control.

Both Brittany and Dustin jumped into action as Brittany called 911, and Dustin went down to the vehicle to help the semi-conscious driver escape. While the vehicle was submerging into the river, Dustin was able to pull the driver’s door open and get him to shore to receive medical care.

WCSO says that by the time law enforcement was on scene, the vehicle was fully submerged. The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Without the actions of Brittany and Dustin, WCSO says the incident would have ended differently.