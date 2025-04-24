Winona County Sheriff makes arrest in 2011 death of “Baby Angel”

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Nichole Baechle in the death of an infant known as “Baby Angel.”

On September 5, 2011, the remains of a newborn girl were found in the Mississippi River.

On Sept. 5, 2011, law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased baby found floating in the Mississippi River, just south of Homer in Winona County. The medical examiner determined the baby was likely born within two days of being found.

After exhausting all leads, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office reached out to a nonprofit called Firebird Forensics Group for assistance. Firebird Forensics Group is described as a “Forensic Investigative Genetic Genealogy” company, and has assisted with other law enforcement investigations, including the FBI in the “Golden State Killer” case, the warrant notes.

A break in the case came in March 2023 when Firebird Forensics Group provided a possible lead to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant noted the woman currently lived in Winona.

More than a year after the warrant asking Baechle to comply with DNA testing, she has been arrested in connection with the death and booked in Winona County Jail on probable cause second-degree manslaughter. She will be arraigned in court at 11 a.m.

Information about what led to the arrest will be provided during a news conference at 12:30 p.m.

