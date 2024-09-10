WinnMed goes into lockdown on Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — At approximately 9:30 AM on Tuesday morning, WinnMed in Decorah, Iowa, went into lockdown.

The lockdown was a result of a call from the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office advising of a suicidal male subject with a firearm in the WinnMed parking lot.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), law enforcement was able to make contact with the subject by phone and negotiation attempts were made.

The subject then fled in his truck. During the pursuit, several attempts were made by WCSO and Decorah Police Department to stop the vehicle. Deputies and officers were eventually able to box the vehicle in on the overpass on Highway 52 near Madison Road and bring it to a stop.

The subject was taken into custody without incident, and the firearms in the vehicle were recovered. The subject was then taken by law enforcement to WinnMed for further evaluation.

Several charges are pending from this incident, and WCSO says they will release more details later.