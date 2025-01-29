Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office makes two arrests for probation and parole violations on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Two arrests were made in Winneshiek County on Tuesday morning for a probation and parole violation.

According to a release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Justin Bigler was arrested and booked at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28th, on an arrest warrant for violation of probation.

Five minutes earlier, at 10:40 a.m., 28-year-old Jeremy Dunn was arrested on a warrant of violation of parole.

It does not seem that the two incidents are connected.