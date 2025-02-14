Winneshiek County Sheriff makes OWI arrest

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 69-year-old Decorah man for driving under the influence.

At around 1:43 p.m., deputies came across a disabled vehicle on Locust Road north of Canoe Ridge Road, The driver, Peter Lingen, was uninjured and found to have been driving under the influence.

He was arrested and booked in Winneshiek County Jail for serious misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.