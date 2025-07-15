Winneshiek County man arrested after allegedly threatening sheriff’s deputy with shotgun

(ABC 6 News) – A Winneshiek County man is in custody after the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says he approached a sheriff’s deputy with a shotgun.

Jordan Schaller, 29, has been charged with assault on a peace officer, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault while participating in a felony, and second-degree serious misdemeanor harassment.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Monday, July 14th. WCSO says deputies responded to a residence on Ranch Road at 1:58 p.m. for a welfare check on Schaller. The 29-year-old had reportedly made some concerning comments to a friend.

According to WCSO, Schaller’s father told the responding deputy that Jordan was not there. After that, Jordan Schaller appeared with a shotgun and approached the deputy. Schaller allegedly fired the gun at the ground and refused to comply with requests to drop it.

More deputies arrived on the scene to assist. K9 Drago bit the shotgun out of Schaller’s hand and brought it back to deputies. WCSO says the situation was resolved without incident or injury.

Jordan Schaller now faces felony charges of assaulting a peace officer, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and assault while participating in a felony. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of 2nd degree harassment.

Schaller made his initial appearance on Tuesday, July 15. An investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.