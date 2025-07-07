Winneshiek County Fair kicks off this week

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The 4th of July has come and gone, but that means it is time for fair season.

The Winneshiek County Fair kicks it all off in Iowa this week with opening ceremonies and the Fair Queen Coronation taking place Tuesday afternoon.

The fair runs through Saturday in Decorah and features a tractor pull, five nights of grandstand music, and the carnival.

Meanwhile, the Floyd County Fair, Winnebago County Fair, and the North Iowa Fair will all take place next week, running from July 16-20.

For more information on the Winneshiek County Fair, click here.