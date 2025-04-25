Winneshiek County and Sherriff Marx’s defense team ask for two extra weeks to file motions in latest in AG Bird case

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News)- New details have emerged surrounding the Iowa Attorney General’s Lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx.

This of course comes after AG Brenna Bird filed the suit against Marx around one month ago, asking a Polk county judge to declare the county ineligible to receive state dollars.

This is after the sheriff posted on Facebook that his office would “make every effort to block, interfere, and interrupt ICE actions from moving forward, if it felt like their requests were unconstitutional.” When Sheriff Marx refused to retract the statement at AG Bird’s request, she determined the county was therefore acting against state law.

RELATED: Attorney General Bird issues report on Winneshiek County Sheriff investigation; threatens loss of state funding for county

Now we are currently at a standstill. Just this week, on Tuesday, court documents show Winneshiek County and Sheriff Marx’s defense team asked the court to grant them an extra two weeks to file motions or pleas in the case, so movement could come as soon as May 6th.

In the aftermath of the lawsuit announcement, the Winneshiek county Board of Supervisors stook beside Sheriff Marx, and decided to seek legal council. In it’s most recent meeting on April 3rd, the board hired separate counsel for the county and Marx.

The way it stands right now, according to the Iowa Department of Management, the county could lose up to about 27 million dollars it budgeted for this year. That’s if the county loses federal funding on top of state funding.

ABC 6 News reached out to the both the Winneshiek County Sherriff’s Office, who declined to comment on anything further, and the Attorney General’s office, but have yet to heard back.

ABC 6 News will have more information when it becomes available.