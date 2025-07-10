Winnebago Industries to lay off 121 employees at Charles City, Waverly plants

(ABC 6 News) — Winnebago Industries will be laying off 121 employees later this year, according to the Iowa Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (Iowa WARN).

The first phase of layoffs will take effect on September 8 with 18 employees being laid off in Charles City and 77 in Waverly.

According to Iowa WARN, an additional 26 employees will be laid off in Charles City on December 12, bringing the total to 121 layoffs.

These layoffs come after nearly 200 layoffs took effect across Iowa plants last month.

Those layoffs also impacted Charles City and Waverly in addition to Forest City and Lake Mills.