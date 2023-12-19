Wind Project to Expand Energy in Dodge and Steele Counties

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – In Dodge County, residents had the opportunity to share their thoughts for the county’s new wind project.

The public hearing, held by Minnesota Public Utilities, detailed the project consists of constructing and operating a 259 megawatt wind farm in Dodge and Steele counties. There will also be an associated 161 kilovolt transmission line in Dodge and Mower County.

A county commission must approve a certificate of need before the project can be built.

“So there are certain impacts that are specialised by the rural area that I’m not hearing a lot of attention, uh, placed on that should be part of the equation,” said Rep. Duane Quam (R-Byron).

The commission is reviewing the public’s thoughts and will make a final decision on that project certificate by next summer.

The Department of Commerce has already prepared an environmental assessment for the project.