Wind Down Wednesday kicks off in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) — Those in Albert Lea took advantage of the opportunity to wind down on Wednesday as an annual tradition returned to Downtown Broadway.

Wind Down Wednesday kicked off at 11 a.m. with people enjoying all the good food, live music, and spending time with each other, saying it is a perfect way to kick off the summer.

“It’s great to get the community together and have fun and stuff and meet people and get along, and help support some businesses, and buy some things, and great food and everything,” said Albert Lea resident Sherri Adams.

The fun had to be ended early due to the weather, but event leaders say this year is already off to a better start, and they’re prepared in case storms come rolling back in.

“We are doing something with all of the vendors where if we have to cancel, right away in the morning, they don’t even get to set up, there’s no profits made. Then we’re offering them the credit for the next two events,” said Holly Babcock, the head of the Wind Down Wednesday Committee.

There are two more Wind Down Wednesday events scheduled this summer with the next one set for July 9 followed by August 13.