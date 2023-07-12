Wind Down Wednesday in Albert Lea to have delayed start due to weather

(ABC 6 News) – The Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau announced that the Wind Down Wednesday market and festival for July 12 will have a delayed start due to weather.

The event is normally from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., however with rain in the forecast, the plan is to extend the setup time for vendors with a soft opening planned for 12:00 p.m.

Wind Down Wednesday is a summer market and music festival that happens over the course of three Wednesday’s during the summer. The next one is planned for August 9.

The festival includes over 25 food and artisan vendors. There are bands, singers, dancers, and poets performing. A kids zone is also setup which includes face painting, bounce house, train rides, yard games and more.

